Lawyers flag weak mobile signals in Amritsar district courts complex

Weak mobile signals at the district courts complex has become a cause of worry for lawyers and those associated with the judicial system.

Lawyers said the poor connectivity hampered their work and other court-related services. The issue has been raised with the authorities concerned through a letter, seeking immediate intervention to improve mobile connectivity in courtrooms.

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According to the letter, weak and unreliable mobile signals inside the complex make it difficult for lawyers and other stakeholders to make calls and access internet. The most affected are those who need to remain in regular contact with clients, colleagues and other offices during court proceedings.

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The growing dependence on digital platforms has further compounded the problem. Lawyers are required to access e-court applications and other online services for various court-related tasks.

Advocate Kuljeet Singh Malawali said the issue also affected litigants and other visitors who relied on mobile connectivity. “Intermittent calls and poor internet services can cause unnecessary delays and inconvenience, particularly to those who need to coordinate with lawyers or access online information,” he said.

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The authorities have been urged to take up the matter with mobile service providers and ensure adequate network coverage throughout the district courts complex. The letter has also sought suitable technical measures or infrastructure, if required, to address the connectivity problem.