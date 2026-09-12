DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Amritsar / Lawyers flag weak mobile signals in Amritsar district courts complex

Lawyers flag weak mobile signals in Amritsar district courts complex

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Amritsar, Updated At : 11:17 PM Sep 12, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Lawyers have sought immediate intervention.
Advertisement

Weak mobile signals at the district courts complex has become a cause of worry for lawyers and those associated with the judicial system.

Lawyers said the poor connectivity hampered their work and other court-related services. The issue has been raised with the authorities concerned through a letter, seeking immediate intervention to improve mobile connectivity in courtrooms.

Advertisement

According to the letter, weak and unreliable mobile signals inside the complex make it difficult for lawyers and other stakeholders to make calls and access internet. The most affected are those who need to remain in regular contact with clients, colleagues and other offices during court proceedings.

Advertisement

The growing dependence on digital platforms has further compounded the problem. Lawyers are required to access e-court applications and other online services for various court-related tasks.

Advocate Kuljeet Singh Malawali said the issue also affected litigants and other visitors who relied on mobile connectivity. “Intermittent calls and poor internet services can cause unnecessary delays and inconvenience, particularly to those who need to coordinate with lawyers or access online information,” he said.

Advertisement

The authorities have been urged to take up the matter with mobile service providers and ensure adequate network coverage throughout the district courts complex. The letter has also sought suitable technical measures or infrastructure, if required, to address the connectivity problem.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts