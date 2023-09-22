Lawyer's murder case solved, 1 held

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, September 21

The Gharinda police have cracked a blind murder case in which a lawyer was found dead at Mulla Behram village here on September 11. The deceased was later identified as Lakhwinder Singh of Chak Mishri Khan village.

The police have arrested his real brother-in-law Sarabjit Singh of Sanghna village for his murder. A monetary dispute was stated to be the reason behind the killing.

Dr Sheetal Singh, SHO, Gharinda police station, said after his identification the police made a list of suspects and started questioning them. During investigations, the police zeroed in on Sarabjit Singh who originally hailed from Sanghna village, but was living with his in-laws at Ran Pandori village falling in the Chatiwind police station here.

During interrogation he confessed to the crime. He had killed Lakhwinder Singh after hitting him with an iron rod which was yet to be recovered.