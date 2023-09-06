Lawyers protest over tehsildar’s ‘misconduct’

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, September 5

Members of the Amritsar Bar Association threatened to boycott the court of Tesildar -2 Amarjit Singh for an indefinite period here on Tuesday. They were protesting against his alleged adamant behaviour and working in an arbitrary manner at the Tehsil office here.

The association led by its president Pardeep Kumar Saini reached outside his office and raised slogans against him. The association alleged the Tehsildar misbehaved with the lawyers who came to his office for work. The association unanimously passed a resolution that they would indefinitely boycott his court. During the protest, the functioning at the Tehsil office was affected.

Saini said the association members had earlier met him and raised their objections over his attitude and said that it was highly objectionable and not acceptable. They also shot a letter to Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann demanding strict action against him.

During the protest, Amarjit Singh along with Ajnala Tehsildar Navkirat Singh reached the spot and held a meeting with the agitating lawyers. After discussion, they decided to form a seven-member committee of the association, which would hold a meeting with the two Tehsildars and discuss the problems being faced by the lawyers.

Following this, the association decided to defer the resolution of boycotting his court for now.