Lead story: Khalsa University gets autonomy nod by UGC

Khalsa University is all set to start admissions for the academic session 2025-26 in diverse faculties following the University Grants Commission (UGC) officially including the name of the university in its prestigious list of State (Private) Universities under Section 2(f) of the UGC Act, 1956.

The nod by the UGC for autonomy was much awaited after the Punjab Government issued notification in this regard recently, paving the way for the mandatory go-ahead to the admission process to begin. With this, it will be the first private university of the Majha region, catering to students from Patti, Pathankot, Gurdaspur, Tarn Taran and Amritsar.

Notably, the Khalsa University in Amritsar, established in 2016 under the Khalsa College Charitable Society (KCCS), was revived by the Supreme Court in 2024, striking down the 2017 Repeal Act that had previously halted its operations. In 2016, the Punjab state legislature passed the Khalsa University Act to create Khalsa University under the Punjab Private Universities Policy, 2010, with a purpose to offer access to higher education without depending on any state funding. However, in 2017, the Congress government, led by Captain Amarinder Singh, repealed the Act through an ordinance.

With the UGC formalising its autonomy and establishment as a university, Khalsa University will now be taking admissions in 15 disciplines with 80 approved seats. This also means that the Khalsa University will now be able to draft its own educational policy.

Dr Mehal Singh, vice-chancellor, Khalsa University, said that the infrastructure for the session to kick-start has already been set up. "With this approval, KU is now authorised to begin its admission process from the current academic session. The university's vision is to offer innovative courses across various disciplines, focusing on both technical and professional education."

He said the admissions for UG, PG courses and Ph.D would start initially in the faculty of Arts, Social Science and Languages, faculty of Commerce and Management, faculty of Basic and Applied Sciences, Life Sciences and Computer Science, faculty of Engineering and Technology, faculty of Legal Sciences, faculty of Education and Sports Sciences, faculty of Pharmaceutical and Applied Sciences.

One of the significant aspects is that Khalsa University and the historic Khalsa College will function as a separate entity. The historic Khalsa College will remain autonomous and affiliated to Guru Nanak Dev University.

Dr Mehal Singh said that the move will streamline the various colleges and institutions functional under Khalsa College Governing Council. "We had several colleges like Pharmacy and Nursing, Veterinary, Physical Education, affiliated to five different state universities. Now, all these institutions and professional colleges will come under single university affiliation. Simultaneously, the university will provide continuity in education to students for undergraduate and post-graduate courses," he said.

Earlier, KU Pro-Chancellor Rajinder Mohan Singh Chhina said that this landmark approval from the state government and the UGC now marks a significant milestone in the journey of Khalsa College Charitable Society. "The recognition by UGC validates the university's rigorous academic programmes, infrastructure and adherence to national standards for higher education," he said. He added that KU will be a research-oriented university and a game-changer in quality higher education.

Khalsa University also launched its new website today, www. khalsauniversity.ac.in, as a window of the institution to the world. Students and commoners can seek all relevant information regarding admissions and facilities being offered by the new university.

