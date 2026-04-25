icon
DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
GenZ Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM IPL 2026Games Explainers Defence GenZ Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Amritsar / Learning new tech key for youngsters, says Governor

Learning new tech key for youngsters, says Governor

Kataria gives laptops to 6 meritorious students at GNDU

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Amritsar, Updated At : 11:36 PM Apr 25, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Punjab Governor Gulab Chand Kataria gives a laptop to a student at GNDU, Amritsar, on Saturday.
Advertisement

Punjab Governor Gulab Chand Kataria on Saturday gave laptops to six meritorious students at Guru Nanak Dev University, Amritsar, on behalf of the Indian Red Cross Society.

Advertisement

The Governor said, in the present era of information and technology, computer education had become very important for every youngster, and, without it, it was difficult to get employment opportunities. The current era was that of AI, and it was imperative for the youth to learn new technology, he added.

Advertisement

He exhorted youngsters to focus on studies with complete dedication, and serve the state and country while moving forward in life.

Advertisement

The programme was held under an Indian Red Cross Society initiative to provide laptops to meritorious students from economically weaker families. Deputy Commissioner Amritsar Dalwinderjit Singh appealed to the public to join the District Red Cross Society’s initiatives.

Advertisement

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts