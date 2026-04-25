Learning new tech key for youngsters, says Governor

Punjab Governor Gulab Chand Kataria on Saturday gave laptops to six meritorious students at Guru Nanak Dev University, Amritsar, on behalf of the Indian Red Cross Society.

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The Governor said, in the present era of information and technology, computer education had become very important for every youngster, and, without it, it was difficult to get employment opportunities. The current era was that of AI, and it was imperative for the youth to learn new technology, he added.

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He exhorted youngsters to focus on studies with complete dedication, and serve the state and country while moving forward in life.

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The programme was held under an Indian Red Cross Society initiative to provide laptops to meritorious students from economically weaker families. Deputy Commissioner Amritsar Dalwinderjit Singh appealed to the public to join the District Red Cross Society’s initiatives.