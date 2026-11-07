Learning the ropes from boxing greats in Khalsa College in Amritsar

For four young boxers — Moikhik Dawar, Shubhbir Lal, Chahat and Manas, the past 24 hours were nothing short of a dream come true. Having represented their school in the Under-17 School Nationals last year, the budding pugilists found themselves face to face with two towering figures of Indian boxing at the training centre of Khalsa College. An opportunity to meet their sporting idols soon turned into a learning experience, as the veterans shared lessons from decades of experience inside the ring.

Dronacharya Award recipient Swatantar Raj Singh and his disciple Dharmendra Singh Yadav, India’s youngest Arjuna Award recipient, visited the centre separately and interacted with budding pugilists. The youngsters not only got an opportunity to meet the celebrated boxers but also received valuable tips to improve their skills.

More than 80 boxers, mostly youngsters, training at the centre were in for a pleasant surprise as they got to interact with the two veteran boxers and coaches.

The 54-year-old Yadav, who became the first Indian boxer to turn professional in 1995, represented the country in 19 international events during the peak of his career between 1989 and 1994. He won three silver and seven bronze medals during this period, including a bronze at the 1990 Asian Championship. Currently employed with the Delhi Police, Yadav was selected for the Dronacharya Award 2025, which he is set to receive this month. Interacting with the youngsters, he shared tips on developing sound boxing skills. He also said he would visit the Golden Temple again to pay obeisance.

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A former All-India Inter-University champion and national-level player, Swatantar Raj Singh has been associated with boxing for nearly five decades. The young pugilists got an opportunity to interact with the celebrated coach, who has played a significant role in grooming boxers who have represented India at the international level.

Credited with training 12 Olympians and 13 Arjuna Award recipients, he has also coached several prominent Indian boxers, including Dharmendra Singh Yadav, Jayadev Bisht, Sandeep Malik, Gurcharan Singh and Manoj Pingle.