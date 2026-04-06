Lecture on ethical concerns in digital world at GNDU College

Indu Bala, Assistant Professor, Department of Computer Science and Applications, GNDU College, Sujanpur, on Sunday delivered a lecture on “Ethical concerns in a digital world”. She said the digital world had brought in remarkable advancement, but, at the same time, it presented serious ethical challenges.

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“One major concern is data privacy as personal information is often misused without the user’s awareness. Cybersecurity threats, including hacking and online fraud, continue to put individuals and organisations at high risk,” she added.

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She said the issue of digital divide highlighted inequality because many people still lacked access to technology and internet services.

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“Misinformation spreads rapidly through digital platforms, influencing public opinion and consequently creating confusion. Cyberbullying and the excessive use of digital devices, too, are affecting metal health, particularly among youngsters. To build a safe future, it is necessary to promote awareness, strengthen regulations, and encourage responsible use of technology for the benefit of our society,” Bala added.