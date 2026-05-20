Left in store for 12 years, decades-old Jallianwala Bagh model damaged

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Divisional Railway Manager Sanjeev Kumar said the model was installed in 1978, adding, “Made of wood, the model got damaged due to weather over the past decades. Contact with Amritsar-based architect and civil engineer Raj Kumar Aggarwal, who had made the model, has been arranged and railway officials will contact him to take his suggestion.”

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Aggarwal said the model, which had been holding a majestic place on the station for the past several decades, was relegated to a store in 2014 for the reconstruction of the general waiting hall. The work was completed years ago but the model was not re-installed at its original place. He said the wait to re-install the model at the Railway Station seemed “unending”.

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It was on September 9, 2014, that the then Northern Railway Divisional Engineer had declared the roof opposite the booking office and adjoining offices, near the waiting hall, unsafe.

Back then, some portion of the roof had collapsed due to heavy rain. The roof made of battens and tiles had become weak. Walls and arches had developed cracks at various locations. The model was moved to the railway station store room to carry out repairs, but was not reinstated.

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Aggarwal demanded reinstallation to evoke patriotic fervour among visitors. He added that the massacre at Jallianwala Bagh reminded Indians of its pluralistic heritage that people of all faiths had sacrificed their lives to see India free from the colonial rule.