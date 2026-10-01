Left parties seek PM, CEC’s resignations over voter deletions

Members of several Left parties staged a protest here, demanding the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar over the alleged deletion of names from electoral rolls during the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise being conducted across the country.

The protesters included members of the CPI(M), CPI, CPI(ML) and RMPI.

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They also demanded that Prime Minister Narendra Modi resign on moral grounds, alleging that the deletion of voters’ names had deprived crores of people of their constitutional right to participate in the electoral process. They sought restoration of the deleted names, alleging that the exercise had particularly affected poor and marginalised sections.

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The protesters marched towards Putlighar Chowk, where they burnt an effigy of the CEC and raised slogans against Kumar and the BJP-led Centre.

Senior Left leader Ratan Singh Randhawa said it was high time people woke up and held the Centre’s NDA government accountable.

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Another Left leader, Amarjit Singh Asal, said every step should be taken to restore people’s trust in democratic institutions.

CPI state leader Vijay Kumar Cheharata, Charanjit Majitha, Sucha Singh Ajnala, Jagtar Karampura and Amarjit Singh Ansal sought the CEC’s resignation and demanded corrective measures to restore the names of eligible voters.