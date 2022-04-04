Left remembers its leaders

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, April 3

The Communist Party of India (Marxist-Leninist) New Democracy held a conference at Kukrawala, near here, to pay tributes to those who laid down their lives during the naxal movement in Punjab.

The party remembered 13 martyrs, including Baldev Singh Mann, Sarabjit Singh Bhittewad, Jaimal Singh Padda, Gian Singh Sangha, Amreek Singh Paniar, Balwant Singh Lala Afgana, Balwinder Singh Chinna, Kartar Singh Chinna and Kaka Kabal Singh Lali

The conference was attended by hundreds of farmers, labourers, employees and other sections of society. Party leader Darshan Singh Khatkar said farmers, workers, employees and small businessmen of Punjab united, fought and won a great struggle. Farmers of Punjab had played a leading role in this struggle, he said.

He said this struggle dealt a severe blow to the agenda of the Fascist forces ruling the country and strengthened the unity of the working people.

He called upon people to get ready for another struggle against the Centre as it was destroying the federal structure in the country.