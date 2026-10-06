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Home / Amritsar / Legal aid camp benefits over 500 villagers

Legal aid camp benefits over 500 villagers

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Tribune News Service
Amritsar, Updated At : 02:09 AM Oct 06, 2026 IST
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Residents attend an awareness camp at Daoke village in Amritsar.
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More than 500 villagers availed themselves of legal aid, healthcare and various government welfare services at a mega camp organised by the District Legal Services Authority (DLSA) at Government Senior Secondary School, Daoke, here on Monday.

The camp was organised under the guidelines of the National Legal Services Authority (NALSA) and the directions of the Punjab State Legal Services Authority (PULSA), with the aim of taking legal and welfare services to the doorsteps of rural residents.

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District and Sessions Judge-cum-Chairperson, DLSA, Jatinder Kaur, and DLSA Secretary Amardeep Singh Bains visited the camp and interacted with villagers.

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Ahead of the camp, DLSA panel advocates and para-legal volunteers conducted door-to-door visits in the village to identify grievances and collect applications related to government schemes and public services. The applications were subsequently taken up with the departments concerned.

Officials from the Block Development Office, District Development and Panchayat Office, Labour Department, Health Department, Social Security Department, Education Department, banks and E-Sewa Kendras assisted residents at the camp.

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A free medical camp was also organised, where villagers were examined and provided medical advice. Medicines were distributed free of cost to needy people as per medical advice.

Officials provided information on labour welfare schemes, registration under the Punjab Building and Other Construction Workers Welfare Board, rural employment opportunities, pensions, social security schemes, banking services and online government facilities.

DLSA advocates and volunteers provided free legal advice and assistance to villagers, helping them access legal services and understand their rights and entitlements.

As part of the community outreach initiative, Jatinder Kaur distributed books, mosquito nets and torches among children, particularly those from economically weaker sections.

The camp also included langar for villagers, volunteers and participating officials.

Kaur stressed the need to ensure that eligible rural residents could access legal aid, healthcare and government welfare schemes without having to visit multiple government offices.

The DLSA said the camp served as a single-window platform for access to justice, healthcare, welfare schemes and other government services, thereby strengthening the delivery of public services at the grassroots level.

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