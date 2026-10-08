Legal aid on wheels: DLSA flags off awareness van

In pursuance of directions from the Punjab State Legal Services Authority (PULSA), the District Legal Services Authority (DLSA), Amritsar, has received a van to strengthen and expand its legal awareness, legal aid and community outreach activities across the district.

Jatinder Kaur, District and Sessions Judge-cum-Chairperson, DLSA Amritsar, formally flagged off the van on Wednesday, marking a step towards taking legal services and legal literacy to the doorsteps of people, particularly those living in rural, remote and underserved areas who may face practical, financial or informational barriers in accessing the justice delivery system.

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The van would serve as a mobile legal services platform for conducting legal awareness camps, legal aid camps, village-level legal seminars, awareness drives and other outreach programmes across the district. It would facilitate the dissemination of information on free and competent legal aid, legal rights and remedies, Lok Adalats, mediation, victim compensation, assistance for women and children, welfare schemes and other legal services available through different legal platforms.

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Speaking on the occasion, Amardeep Singh Bains, Secretary, DLSA Amritsar, said a major objective of the initiative was to bridge the gap between legal services institutions and the community. He said the mobile outreach mechanism would enable DLSA Amritsar to reach communities at their doorstep, identify people requiring legal assistance, create awareness among eligible beneficiaries about their rights and entitlements, provide preliminary legal guidance, facilitate access to free legal aid and connect deserving persons with the appropriate legal services mechanisms.

He said the initiative would be particularly useful in taking legal awareness programmes and legal aid initiatives to villages and other areas where people may not be in a position to regularly visit courts or legal services institutions. It would help transform legal awareness from a largely institution-based activity into a proactive, community-oriented service, ensuring people are informed about their rights, entitlements and available remedies at an early stage.

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The seminars will provide citizens with an opportunity to interact directly with legal services authorities, panel advocates and Para-legal Volunteers (PLVs), seek clarification on legal issues and understand the procedure for obtaining free legal services. Special emphasis will be placed on practical legal literacy, including awareness of family disputes, domestic violence, the rights of women and children, senior citizens, consumer rights, victim compensation, cyber fraud, motor accident claims, pre-litigation settlement, Lok Adalats and mediation.