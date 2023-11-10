Legal Services Day observed in Gurdaspur

Tribune News Service

Ravi Dhaliwal

Gurdaspur, November 9

If we desire some respect for the law, we must first make the law respectable. This in essence was the motto of the ‘Legal Services Day’ which was observed with verve and vigour by the Gurdaspur District Legal Services Authority (GDLSA) headed by District and Sessions Judge Rajinder Aggarwal and Secretary Sumit Bhalla.

A seminar on legal awareness was held at the Government Meritorious School to mark the occasion. Bhalla presided over the proceedings in which the importance of following the law was impressed upon young minds. Students were informed that legal awareness is about empowering individuals. The youngsters, many of whom aspire to be lawyers, listened to the proceedings with rapt attention.

Later, inmates of the Children’s Home, which houses 13 orphans, visited the judicial complex where judges led by Sessions Judge Rajinder Aggarwal interacted with them.

Aggarwal, accompanied by Sumit Bhalla and Rajesh Ahluwalia, Chief Judicial Magistrate, also visited the barracks of the Central Jail and interacted with the inmates. They apprised themselves with the problems being faced by undertrials and prisoners. The judicial officers also inspected the ‘langar hall’ where meals are cooked for the inmates.

Rajinder Aggarwal exhorted the people to play a positive role when it comes to enforcing the law of the land. “The general public should come forward to lend a helping hand if speedy justice has to be served. Also, a sense of hesitation and apprehension about getting involved in legal matters leads to more than 50 per cent of the people opting out of the process. The knowledge that legislation exists is not enough. People should be made aware as to what law is and how legal matters should be pursued. Without legal literacy, people can get intimidated and alienated from law. Making the public aware about legal matters is necessary,” he said.

