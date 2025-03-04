DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
Home / Amritsar / Legislative assembly committee reviews development projects in Amritsar

Legislative assembly committee reviews development projects in Amritsar

The Punjab Legislative Assembly Committee on Local Government on Monday held a meeting at Bachat Bhawan in Amritsar to review ongoing development projects in the city. The committee also assessed the work undertaken by the National Highways Authority of India...
article_Author
Tribune News Service
Amritsar, Updated At : 05:29 AM Mar 04, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

The Punjab Legislative Assembly Committee on Local Government on Monday held a meeting at Bachat Bhawan in Amritsar to review ongoing development projects in the city. The committee also assessed the work undertaken by the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) and Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL).

The meeting was chaired by committee chairman and MLA Madan Lal Bagga and attended by MLAs Ashok Parashar Pappi, Inderjit Kaur Maan, Ajitpal Singh Kohli, Jeevanjot Kaur, Dr Amandeep Kaur Aroor, and Jasbir Singh Sandhu. Officials from the district, including Mayor Jatinder Singh Moti Bhatia, Police Commissioner Gurpreet Singh Bhullar, MC Commissioner Gulpreet Singh Aulakh, Additional Deputy Commissioner Jyoti Bala Mattu and senior officials from various departments, were also present.

The committee engaged in an in-depth discussion with officials on various developmental aspects, including street lighting, sanitation and waste management, traffic management and improvement in the sewerage system in Amritsar. Chairman Madan Lal Bagga emphasised that government departments must consult local MLAs before executing projects as they are closely connected to the needs of the public. He took a serious note of delays in the Amritsar Improvement Trust projects and instructed immediate corrective action.

Advertisement

MLA Jeevanjot Kaur raised concerns about the maintenance of the seven-acre park and 40 Khoo Park as well as issues related to ongoing work at the Vallah bypass. She pushed for prompt action to resolve these challenges. Chairman Bagga appreciated the efforts of Police Commissioner Gurpreet Singh Bhullar in the fight against drug-related crimes and admired MC Commissioner Gulpreet Singh Aulakh for his well-prepared participation in the meeting. He directed all officials to personally review their department’s work before attending future meetings to ensure accurate and up-to-date reporting.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Home tlbr_img2 Opinion tlbr_img3 Classifieds tlbr_img4 Videos tlbr_img5 E-Paper