Legislative assembly committee reviews development projects in Amritsar

The Punjab Legislative Assembly Committee on Local Government on Monday held a meeting at Bachat Bhawan in Amritsar to review ongoing development projects in the city. The committee also assessed the work undertaken by the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) and Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL).

The meeting was chaired by committee chairman and MLA Madan Lal Bagga and attended by MLAs Ashok Parashar Pappi, Inderjit Kaur Maan, Ajitpal Singh Kohli, Jeevanjot Kaur, Dr Amandeep Kaur Aroor, and Jasbir Singh Sandhu. Officials from the district, including Mayor Jatinder Singh Moti Bhatia, Police Commissioner Gurpreet Singh Bhullar, MC Commissioner Gulpreet Singh Aulakh, Additional Deputy Commissioner Jyoti Bala Mattu and senior officials from various departments, were also present.

The committee engaged in an in-depth discussion with officials on various developmental aspects, including street lighting, sanitation and waste management, traffic management and improvement in the sewerage system in Amritsar. Chairman Madan Lal Bagga emphasised that government departments must consult local MLAs before executing projects as they are closely connected to the needs of the public. He took a serious note of delays in the Amritsar Improvement Trust projects and instructed immediate corrective action.

MLA Jeevanjot Kaur raised concerns about the maintenance of the seven-acre park and 40 Khoo Park as well as issues related to ongoing work at the Vallah bypass. She pushed for prompt action to resolve these challenges. Chairman Bagga appreciated the efforts of Police Commissioner Gurpreet Singh Bhullar in the fight against drug-related crimes and admired MC Commissioner Gulpreet Singh Aulakh for his well-prepared participation in the meeting. He directed all officials to personally review their department’s work before attending future meetings to ensure accurate and up-to-date reporting.