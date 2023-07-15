Lethal roads: Open manholes pose risk to commuters' lives

Tribune News Service

Manmeet Singh Gill

Amritsar, July 14

Open sewer manholes on roads in various parts of the city pose a threat to the lives of commuters, especially during the rainy season. It is difficult for commuters to gauge manholes while driving as roads are submerged in rainwater.

An open manhole can be spotted near the Government Medical College here. Another one can be seen in the Mall Mandi area. One can see a broken manhole cover at the SSSK chowk. Similarly, there is no dearth of broken or missing manhole covers in different areas of the city.

A 10-year old had lost his life after falling into one of the open manholes a few years ago. However, it seems the Municipal Corporation is yet to learn lesson from such incidents.

Baljinder Singh, a local resident, said, “When submerged under water, these manholes are a kind of landmine. Anyone who hits them is surely going to get seriously injured or worse die.”

He said open manholes were threat to commuters and passersby. The Municipal Corporation must ensure that all manholes were covered.

The residents also complained that at many places, the level of manholes was not same as the road. At some places it was higher and at others it was lower.