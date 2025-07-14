Lifting waste from Bhagtanwala not a permanent solution: Aujla

Member of Parliament Gurjeet Singh Aujla has raised serious concerns over the long-standing issue of the Bhagtanwala dumping site in Amritsar, stating that simply lifting garbage from the site is not a permanent solution.

He stressed the need for a structured waste management system, highlighting the failure of local administration and bureaucracy to address the issue effectively.

Speaking on the recently announced Rs 36.53-crore project by the Municipal Corporation to remove waste from the Bhagtanwala dump within 15 months, Aujla said, “The people living near the dump are forced to live in hellish conditions. This is not a new issue, every time a government changes, the same promises are made, yet the people continue to suffer.”

He further stated that unless the Punjab Government prepares a comprehensive project on scientific waste disposal, nothing concrete can be achieved. “If there’s a shortage of funds, I am ready to get the budget approved from the Central Government. But first, the state has to send a proper proposal.”

Referring to international standards, Aujla said, “In foreign countries, waste management is handled in a scientific and clean way. Unfortunately, our local bodies and bureaucracy have completely collapsed. They’re not even paying basic attention to these critical matters.”

He also drew attention to other pollution-related issues like the Tung Dhab drain and emphasised that these fall under the state’s jurisdiction. He added that he has raised the matter in the Parliament and during the District Infrastructure and Development Committee meetings, adding that he has even written to the state government, urging it to take corrective steps.

“The impact of this mismanagement is not just on the local population, but also on the image of our historic city. The stench and pollution are affecting the Golden Temple, which has recently undergone marble and gold restoration,” Aujla said.

He appealed to all levels of the state government, from the Chief Minister to the Mayor and Councillors, to stop politicising the issue and instead use their powers to find a lasting solution. “Elections will come and go, but this problem persists. If we really want to give relief to the people of Amritsar, a permanent system must be put in place. Merely removing the garbage is not enough,” he concluded.