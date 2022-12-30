Light rain brings cheer to farmers

Tarn Taran, December 29
Light rain in parts of the district on Thursday brought cheer to all, especially farmers. Drizzle, which started at noon, continued till evening. Surinder Singh, Chief Agriculture Officer (CAO), said the medium standard rain was beneficial for wheat and other crops, including fodder. It was also good for animals.
Dr Swaranjit Dhawan, Senior Medical Officer at the local Civil Hospital, said children and elderly persons had been complaining of cough like health problems due to dry cold wave. “Dry cold wave is harmful, but light rain will have positive effect on all, especially children,” he said.
