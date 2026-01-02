Light rain brings cheer to farmers

The first light to moderate spell of winter rain fell in the district today bringing joy to the faces of farmers. Dilbagh Singh, a farmer from village Lalughuman in the area, expressed his extreme happiness saying that the light rain has made the environment clean, and is also beneficial for the crops. He said that with this rain, the crisis of fodder crops for animals will also be resolved.

Dr Surinder Kumar, SMO of Civil Hospital, Tarn Taran, said although there are chances of the cold spell intensifying with this rain, the environment has become clean. Rain fell at many places in the district at night and light rainfall was experienced during the day around Tarn Taran city. Shopkeepers were seen lighting fires for protection from the cold.

