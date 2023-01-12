Light rain good for crops: Farmers

Tarn Taran, January 11
Cold wave with dense fog in the district disturbed normal life in the district. A light rain in the evening added to the weather vagaries though it was deemed beneficial for green fodder crops and wheat. The sun remained invisible the whole day with weather conditions forcing the vehicles to move slowly on the roads.
Bau, a vegetable seller, said the arrival of veggies had been affected with labourers shying away from work in the cold. Tejinderpal Singh Rasulpur, a farmer, said the light rain was beneficial for the wheat crop and there was a possibility that the weather would clear the next day. The supply of green fodder was affected in the town today. Chief Agriculture Officer Surinder Singh said the rain had been welcomed in the area and it was hoped that it would help increase the yield of winter crops.
