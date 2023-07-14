Lineman suspended for demanding bribe

Our Correspondent

Tarn Taran, July 13

Dilbag Singh, lineman (LA) posted in Powercom’s Amarkot sub-division, has been immediately suspended for lapses in performing his duty from Wednesday. Dilbag Singh was found guilty of allegedly demanding a bribe of Rs 5,000 to replace the 10 kVA burnt single-phase transformer of Gurdev Singh, a farmer of Valtoha village. A video clip has gone viral in this regard on the social media recently and the office of the Deputy Chief Engineer, Tarn Taran circle, after conducting a preliminary inquiry, issued orders to suspend the services of Dilbag Singh. The department, in the suspension orders, stated that the headquarters of the suspended employee would be at the office of the Additional Deputy Chief Engineer (Distribution), Rayya.

