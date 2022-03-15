Link road to Jhabal village awaits repairs for a year

Our Correspondent

Tarn Taran, March 14

The link road to Jhabal village has been waiting for the attention of the administration for almost a year.

The road is not only broken, but also has developed knee-deep pits at places. Some of pits are filled with dirty water. Commuters on the stretch are a disturbed lot as pits create trouble in the smooth flow of traffic or driving. Things turn more risky, especially at night, when one is not able to notice them due to darkness.

The road leads to the historic Gurdwara Mata Bhago Ji and Gurdwara Bibo Veero Ji in Jhabal village.

Gurmeet Singh and Jagjit Singh and other residents, who run shops along the road, said the renovation work of the road was started a year ago. Even the material to be used for repairing the road is still lying near the spot.

The shopkeepers say devotees, who visit the gurdwaras, and residents too face hardships due to the bad condition of the road.

They said soon after the start of the repairs, the work was stopped midway. As a result, waste water drained out got accumulated on the road, creating deep pits on it.

Residents said they had approached the village panchayat and Additional Deputy Commissioner (Development) Paramjit Kaur to do the needful in this regard, but no official had done anything to resolve the issue. “Rather the condition of the road has gone from bad to worse over the months,” they said.

When contacted, ADC (D) Paramjit Kaur denied to give her version in this regard.