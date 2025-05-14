Liquor mafia-police nexus prospering under AAP regime, says Aujla

Taking serious note of the spurious liquor tragedy that claimed over 20 deaths in Majitha area, Member Parliament Gurjeet Singh Aujla on Tuesday demanded that a DGP-level inquiry should be conducted instead of just suspension of a DSP and an SHO for negligence.

Accompanied by former minister Dr Raj Kumar Verka, former MLA Jugal Kishore Sharma and Dinesh Bassi, he said the liquor mafia has thrived with the alleged nexus of the police.

He pointed out that the mafia has been selling liquor and drugs which everyone knows but the police.

“Even now, a woman was caught in this incident who used to operate from her house located near the police station. How could it be that the police did not know about it?” he said

He said the branded liquor was allegedly being sold at exorbitant prices in connivance with the Excise Department and the police under the AAP regime.

“Poor people fell for cheap and chemically-infested liquor with some of them losing their lives,” he said, adding that he has been fighting for the issue for the last few years and has written letters to the DGP and the CM, but in vain.

Meanwhile, Aujla said under the Congress government regime too, more than hundred people had died due to consuming spurious liquor and that cases did not reach any logical conclusion.