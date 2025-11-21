Liquor, meat, tobacco shops to stay closed along routes of Nagar Kirtan in Amritsar

In view of the functions marking the 350th martyrdom day of Guru Tegh Bahadur, the Punjab Government has ordered the closure of liquor, meat, fish, egg and tobacco shops along the designated Nagar Kirtan routes in Amritsar district on November 21.

The instructions were issued following a communication from the Principal Secretary, Department of Tourism and Cultural Affairs, Chandigarh, which directed that the sentiments of Sikh devotees participating in the Nagar Kirtan must be respected. The Nagar Kirtans, which commenced from Anandpur Sahib, are scheduled to pass through various districts between November 20 and 22.

ADC Rohit Gupta issued an order under Section 163 of the BNSS, 2023, and Section 54(1), Punjab Excise Act, 1914, enforcing a complete ban on the sale and consumption of liquor and restricting operation of shops selling eggs, meat, fish, paan, bidi, cigarettes, and tobacco-based products along the notified routes.