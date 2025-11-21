DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Amritsar / Liquor, meat, tobacco shops to stay closed along routes of Nagar Kirtan in Amritsar

Liquor, meat, tobacco shops to stay closed along routes of Nagar Kirtan in Amritsar

Instructions in this regard were issued following a communication from the Principal Secretary, Department of Tourism and Cultural Affairs, Chandigarh

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Amritsar, Updated At : 05:46 AM Nov 21, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

In view of the functions marking the 350th martyrdom day of Guru Tegh Bahadur, the Punjab Government has ordered the closure of liquor, meat, fish, egg and tobacco shops along the designated Nagar Kirtan routes in Amritsar district on November 21.

Advertisement

The instructions were issued following a communication from the Principal Secretary, Department of Tourism and Cultural Affairs, Chandigarh, which directed that the sentiments of Sikh devotees participating in the Nagar Kirtan must be respected. The Nagar Kirtans, which commenced from Anandpur Sahib, are scheduled to pass through various districts between November 20 and 22.

Advertisement

ADC Rohit Gupta issued an order under Section 163 of the BNSS, 2023, and Section 54(1), Punjab Excise Act, 1914, enforcing a complete ban on the sale and consumption of liquor and restricting operation of shops selling eggs, meat, fish, paan, bidi, cigarettes, and tobacco-based products along the notified routes.

Advertisement

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts