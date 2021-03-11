Literary dialogue to mark Hind-Pak Dosti Mela

Amritsar, August 11
The 27th edition of annual Hind-Pak Dosti Mela will be held on August 14 by the Folklore Research Akademi and Hind Pak Dosti Manch. A seminar will be held in the series where leading intellectuals, including former diplomat and writer Navdeep Suri, Satnam Manak, Cabinet Minister Kuldeep Dhaliwal and several Punjabi scholars will participate and present their ideas on promotion of dialogue between both countries.
A Sufi musical evening will be held at Naatshala. Ramesh Yadav, chief of Folklore Research Academy, said: “The festival is organised every year to promote the message of maintaining peace in both countries. In a traditional ceremony, candles are lit on the Wagah border in the evening .”
