Little relief as water recedes in Taran Tarn dist

Our Correspondent

Tarn Taran, July 13

Officials of the district administration heaved a sigh of relief on Thursday as the downstream flow of water at the Harike headworks fell to 88,000 cusecs. The water flow was at its peak on Wednesday. The headworks is located downstream of the confluence of the Beas and Sutlej rivers just south of Harike village.

Despite this, the fields of farmers of 50 villages falling in the Mand area are still inundated. The situation is so critical that the administration is unable to start a survey to assess crop-loss.

Sources in the Irrigation Department said farmers could get relief in the coming days as the water level would likely recede in the Ravi and Beas rivers. Some BSF posts in the border district were still under the threat of floods.

Deputy Commissioner Baldeep Kaur said 241 people had been evacuated from the flood-affected areas to safer places. She said 1,200 heads of cattle had been shifted from the flood-affected areas to other places.

Officials were keeping an eye on the dhussi bundh as there was a breach in it on Tuesday. The DC said officials of the Drainage Department managed to plug the breach in the bundh at Ghrunm and Muthianwala villages with the help of the area residents.

Relief work had been started by the health, animal husbandry, irrigation, rural development and other departments. Twenty-five National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) personnel had been stationed at the Government Senior Secondary School, Kot Budha, to help those in need. Fifty-one persons had taken shelter in relief camps.

The administration claimed that medicines were being supplied to people. Many villagers complained about the shortage of dry and green fodder for their cattle.

