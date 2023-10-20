 Livestock Extension: Meet dwells on need for skilled professionals to boost veterinary care : The Tribune India

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, October 19

Experts participating in the fifth national conference of the Society for Veterinary and Animal Husbandry Extension (SVAHE) on the subject, ‘Smart Livestock Extension for Enhancing Farmers’ Income – An Extension Bounty’ at Khalsa College of Veterinary and Animal Sciences (KCVAS), focused on livestock extension and the lack of it in India, despite it being one of the largest livestock holders in the world. The experts stressed on churning out animal health and care practitioners to boost the income of farmers and developing exclusive technology-driven livestock services to aid them.

Dr Inderjeet Singh, Vice-Chancellor, Guru Angad Dev Veterinary and Animal Sciences University (GADVASU), Ludhiana, and Dr Rajbir Singh, Assistant Director General, Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR), New Delhi, said livestock extension is the need of the hour as animal rearing has far-reaching effect on farmers’ income. “We need to have more skilled professionals in the field and research-based competent knowledge empowerment for farmers so that they can boost their income through sustainable practices,” said Dr Inderjit Singh. He also emphasised on revised curriculum for livestock extension.

Rajinder Mohan Singh Chhina, honorary secretary, Khalsa College Governing Council, said animal rearing will help small farmers make agricultural activities more sustainable. “The extension budget of ICAR itself has increased by more than 48 per cent which depicts the importance given to veterinary extension and livestock farmers,” he highlighted.

During the conference, a total of 24 lead papers, 70 oral papers and 84 posters on various topics related to smart livestock extension techniques were presented by scientists, veterinary officers, research scholars and students. Eminent scientists and field veterinarians were awarded for their achievements and contributions in the field of veterinary extension.

