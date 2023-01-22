Local Bodies Minister reviews beautification project works

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, January 21

In a meeting to review a beautification project launched in view of the G-20 summit, Local Bodies Minister Inderbir Singh Nijjer said murals and wall paintings depicting the cultural heritage of Punjab should adorn the walls in public places.

Nijjer explained that anything could only be written on the walls as per the instructions of the Chief Minister.

Speaking on the occasion, Municipal Corporation Commissioner Sandeep Rishi presented a detailed list of drawings which would be painted on the city walls. He said that all works would be completed within a given frame of time.

The minister also asked the officials to ensure quality in the work. “This is not only for the G20 summit. After the guests would leave, the same infrastructure would also be used by the residents,” he said.