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Home / Amritsar / Local representatives bring welfare issues back in focus

Local representatives bring welfare issues back in focus

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Tribune News Service
Amritsar, Updated At : 01:15 AM Oct 27, 2026 IST
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Heads of different development boards during a meeting on Monday.
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Heads of various development boards discussed the problems faced by different communities and stressed the need to make people aware of their rights and connect more people with the activities of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP).

A meeting of chairpersons of various development boards and community representatives was held at Bachat Bhawan on Monday. The meeting was chaired by Jarnail Singh Dhot, in-charge of the Amritsar Lok Sabha constituency for the AAP. It focused on the welfare of various communities, creating awareness about people’s rights and ensuring more effective public service in the city.

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Representatives of various communities, including Ramgarhia, Kamboj, Aggarwal, Gujjar, Suniara, Khatri, Arora and Brahmin, along with district-level chairpersons, attended the meeting.

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Participants shared their views on the needs of different sections of society, measures to promote their welfare and ways to improve coordination with the public.

Dhot said ensuring the welfare of every section of society and addressing people’s problems were important responsibilities. He said community representatives should maintain regular contact with people, understand their concerns and make them aware of government schemes and their rights. He also stressed the need to strengthen social service initiatives and work collectively for public welfare.

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During the meeting, the heads of various boards agreed that sustained efforts were needed to connect more people with the AAP’s activities. They said direct engagement with different communities would help them understand people’s problems and ensure that public welfare initiatives received priority. The meeting also discussed ways to intensify the party’s activities in the coming days, improve coordination among different sections of society and strengthen its outreach. The representatives expressed hope that joint efforts would improve the party’s functioning and strengthen its preparations for the 2027 Assembly elections.

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