Locals eager to see cricketer Abhishek in action against Pak

As one of cricket’s fiercest rivalries gears up to light up screens on February 25, with India taking on Pakistan in their ICC T20 Men’s World Cup group match, excitement has reached fever pitch. After several delays and boycott calls, the arch-rivals are finally set to meet in a high-stakes clash. Several city hotels, bars and restaurants have already announced special watch parties and screenings, offering curated food and beverage packages for fans.

The hype is further fuelled by the recent strained political relations between the two nations and the off-pitch boycott episode that kept fans guessing until the last minute.

Traditionally, cricket enthusiasts view an India-Pakistan match through the prism of both on-field intensity and off-field drama. This time, however, in Amritsar, the excitement carries a personal touch. Explosive opening batsman Abhishek Sharma, who missed the match against Namibia due to a stomach infection, is set to play against Pakistan. His hometown is expected to cheer him on with added fervour.

“Abhishek has had a tough time in the tournament so far. He was hospitalised and seemed disappointed. But we are excited to watch him play against Pakistan. After his smashing innings against Pakistan in the Asia Cup last year, it will be a treat to watch him in action,” said Kunal Sehgal, a textile entrepreneur who is hosting a watch party at home with friends for the match.

Clubs, including Rambagh Club, Amritsar Club, Service Club and Heritage Club, will also host match screenings for their members. “India-Pakistan cricket matches carry deep emotional significance for fans and often engage even the most unexpected audience,” said Deghpal Singh, a sports goods shop owner at Hall Gate. He added that while there has been no significant surge in sales of sports goods or souvenirs, many vendors are selling Indian flags. “Perhaps it’s because emotions are running high ahead of the match,” he said.