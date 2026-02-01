DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
AI Logo
MASTER AI WITH TRIBUNE
A comprehensive AI Certification Course
Enroll Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM T20 World Cup Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Amritsar / Locals eager to see cricketer Abhishek in action against Pak

Locals eager to see cricketer Abhishek in action against Pak

article_Author
Neha Walia
Tribune News Service
Amritsar, Updated At : 12:22 AM Feb 15, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
file
Advertisement

As one of cricket’s fiercest rivalries gears up to light up screens on February 25, with India taking on Pakistan in their ICC T20 Men’s World Cup group match, excitement has reached fever pitch. After several delays and boycott calls, the arch-rivals are finally set to meet in a high-stakes clash. Several city hotels, bars and restaurants have already announced special watch parties and screenings, offering curated food and beverage packages for fans.

Advertisement

The hype is further fuelled by the recent strained political relations between the two nations and the off-pitch boycott episode that kept fans guessing until the last minute.

Advertisement

Traditionally, cricket enthusiasts view an India-Pakistan match through the prism of both on-field intensity and off-field drama. This time, however, in Amritsar, the excitement carries a personal touch. Explosive opening batsman Abhishek Sharma, who missed the match against Namibia due to a stomach infection, is set to play against Pakistan. His hometown is expected to cheer him on with added fervour.

Advertisement

“Abhishek has had a tough time in the tournament so far. He was hospitalised and seemed disappointed. But we are excited to watch him play against Pakistan. After his smashing innings against Pakistan in the Asia Cup last year, it will be a treat to watch him in action,” said Kunal Sehgal, a textile entrepreneur who is hosting a watch party at home with friends for the match.

Clubs, including Rambagh Club, Amritsar Club, Service Club and Heritage Club, will also host match screenings for their members. “India-Pakistan cricket matches carry deep emotional significance for fans and often engage even the most unexpected audience,” said Deghpal Singh, a sports goods shop owner at Hall Gate. He added that while there has been no significant surge in sales of sports goods or souvenirs, many vendors are selling Indian flags. “Perhaps it’s because emotions are running high ahead of the match,” he said.

Advertisement

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts