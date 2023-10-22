Locals grapple with chaos, traffic cops look other way

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, October 21

In order to streamline vehicular traffic in the holy city, the police department had increased the strength of traffic cops who were deputed at various chowks and roads.

However, the purpose gets defeated when most of the times traffic cops deputed at the chowks, instead of streamlining traffic, prefer to remain confined to their pickets provided to them.

The Railway Station Chowk, Rani Ka Bagh Chowk near the Cantonment police station, Putlighar Chowk, Hall Gate, Lawrence Road Chowk, Sant Singh Sukha Singh School Chowk, Custom Chowk, etc, are the places where the problem is more serious and needed to be efficiently tackled.

Most of the cops get into action when a cavalcade of a VVIP or VIP’s security personnel happens to pass by with the loud noise of blaring hooters. Residents point out that if they would remain active in the middle of chowks all the time, there may hardly be any traffic rule violation on city roads.

“I daily pass the GT road the from railway station to Putlighar Chowk while taking back my ward from the school. I hardly see any cops streamlining traffic with the result that commuters are seen grappling with chaos on the roads,” said Satinder Singh, a local resident.

“It is the primary duty of the public to follow the traffic norms and I think there is a need to deal with the offenders with an iron hand, but first traffic cops should perform their duties diligently,” said Varun Kumar, another local resident.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Law and Order) Parminder Singh Bhandal said most of the times traffic cops remained on the chowks, but if there was any problem, he would look into this and pass necessary instructions in this regard.