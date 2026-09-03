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Home / Amritsar / Locals in Amritsar mock ‘Mission Clean Punjab’ drive, say mere photo ops won’t make campaign success

Locals in Amritsar mock ‘Mission Clean Punjab’ drive, say mere photo ops won’t make campaign success

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Charanjit Singh Teja
Tribune News Service
Amritsar, Updated At : 10:51 PM Sep 03, 2026 IST
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Garbage dumped along a road in Batala, Amritsar. Photo: vishal kumar
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Locals are mocking the “Mission Clean Punjab” campaign as the drive has miserably failed to do what it actually promised.

It’s been a week since the campaign was started and one can see garbage strewn around in the city.

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The campaign, undertaken by local MLAs, aims at cleaning main roads and market areas, whereas the areas that actually need the authorities’ attention have been left out.

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On the 88 Feet Road between Majitha Road and Batala Road, heaps of garbage can be seen dotting both sides, while several vacant plots have turned into dumping yards.

Ditto is the condition of the Batala Road flyover and vacant plots in the adjoining area. The situation is no better along the bypass road.

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The residents complain that the civic body is not getting waste lifted in the area. Garbage can also be seen lying on the central verges along Chamrang Road, while piles of waste have become a common sight in various lanes and areas adjoining the 100 Ft Road and Maqboolpura.

Garbage accumulation has become particularly significant as a new waste-management company has taken over operations in the city. The residents say despite the change in the agency, door-to-door and roadside garbage lifting seem a distant dream.

Social activist Pawan Sharma said holding brooms just for getting clicked won’t serve the purpose.

“Every nook and corner needs to be cleaned, not just main roads,” Sharma said.

He added that a temporary dumping site in Ranjit Avenue has turned into an eyesore. According to him, colonies and less-developed areas are not getting enough attention.

Narinder Kumar, a resident, said the campaign focused on areas that were already comparatively clean.

“The places where garbage has accumulated are being given a miss. Several rural settlements falling within the MC limits are also facing problems as garbage is not being lifted regularly,” he said.

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