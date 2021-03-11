Lockdown: Ek Prem Kahani staged at Punjab Natshala

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, May 22

Sarthak Theater, Patiala, in association with Punjab Natshala staged the play — Lockdown: Ek Prem Kahani — here on Saturday evening. It was a dramatic adaptation of Baljit Singh’s popular novel Talabandi.

Directed by Lakha Lahiri, the play talked about love and relationships during the time of the pandemic, when the world as we knew changed forever. Showing the condition of the poor during the Covid-19 period, presenting a social and political commentary of the time, the story revolved around a Sikh boy and a Muslim girl, who get stuck with each other as the lockdown is enforced.

Trouble begins when the boy asks the girl to come to his home till she figures out a way to reach her family. The mutual reconciliation between the two, the feeling of love and devotion towards each other creates a silent, spiritual love that is hard to miss. The struggle of not being able to express their true feelings towards each other due to the religion-divide was depicted emotionally and sensitively. The ending of the play raised many questions while taking an emotional turn.

Navdeep Kaler, Arvinder Masute and Gurdit Pahesh were among the artistes who enacted the play. Playwright Jatinder Brar honoured the artistes.