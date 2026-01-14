DT
Home / Amritsar / Lohri bonfire sparks blaze in Amritsar's Chuhar Gali; father, daughter killed

Lohri bonfire sparks blaze in Amritsar's Chuhar Gali; father, daughter killed

Eyewitnesses say family members were resting on first floor when fire broke out; house suffered extensive damage

Tribune News Service
Amritsar, Updated At : 01:47 PM Jan 14, 2026 IST
Photo for representational purpose only. iStock
A fire broke out at a house in Chuhar Gali near Mahna Singh Chowk, under the B Division police station limits, in the early hours of Wednesday, killing an elderly man and his differently-abled daughter. The blaze reportedly started due to sparks from a bonfire lit on the occasion of Lohri.

Upon receiving information, seven to eight fire tenders rushed to the spot, joined by police personnel and local residents who began rescue and relief operations. However, the fire had already intensified, making it difficult to control.

Eyewitnesses said the family members were resting on the first floor when the fire broke out. On noticing the flames, they rushed to the rooftop and raised the alarm. In an attempt to control the blaze, they tried to douse it with water from the rooftop tank, but the fire spread rapidly.

Locals said the elderly father and his disabled daughter were unable to escape due to thick smoke and flames, and died on the spot. Other family members were rescued by neighbors via adjoining rooftops.

Firefighters managed to bring the blaze under control around 4 am. The incident also caused substantial property damage.

