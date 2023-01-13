Lohri celebrated in edu institutions

Our Correspondent

Tarn Taran , January 12

Educational institutions celebrated Lohri with gaiety and enthusiasm. Manisha Sood, Principal, Guru Amar Dass Adarsh Institute, Goindwal Sahib, and its director Jatinderpal Singh Randhawa, appreciated the cultural programme presented by the students.

The festival was celebrated at Sri Guru Harkrishan Public School, Tarn Taran, with great zeal. Harjit Singh, Gurinder Singh from the management and Ranjit Bhatia, Principal, participated in the Bhugga (fire) ceremony.

The Universal Academy, Tarn Taran, celebrated Lohri with fanfare where children actively immersed in the festive spirit. A fancy dress event was organised with a tag line related to Lohri. Both children and teachers gathered in the school play field where a bonfire was lit. Principal Sanjeev K Kochar greeted all.

Urminder Kaur, Principal of Sri Guru Harkrishan Senior Secondary School, Chabal, said in the cultural programme presented on the occasion folk songs were played to make the mood with joining everybody in the energetic rhythm. The spirit of the students was high when they tapped their happy feet on the beats of ‘giddha-bhangra’ and sang traditional Lohri songs like ‘Sunder Mundriye’.