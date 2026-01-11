DT
Home / Amritsar / Lohri celebrated with special children at Nari Niketan

Lohri celebrated with special children at Nari Niketan

The children with special needs enjoyed the festival where traditional songs and dances were performed

Tribune News Service
Amritsar, Updated At : 03:30 AM Jan 11, 2026 IST
Officials celebrate Lohri with special kids at Nari Niketan in Amritsar on Saturday.
The festival of Lohri was celebrated with great pomp and show with the special children at the Community Home for Children With Special Needs, Nari Niketan Complex, Amritsar, under the Department of Social Security and Women and Child Development, Punjab.On the occasion, residents at the institution gave a dance performance. The children with special needs enjoyed the festival where traditional songs and dances were performed.
"The festivities filled the atmosphere at the institution with happiness, enthusiasm and mutual understanding. Such social and cultural programs are very important for the self-confidence and social development of the children," said district social security officer Asisinder Singh.

The officials distributed festive delicacies among the children during the festivities.

