Keeping alive the age-old tradition of preparing roh di kheer, a signature Lohri delicacy, city residents thronged sugarcane juice stalls across the city on the festival day on Monday. Despite unusually high prices, with the cost of juice ranging between Rs 40 and Rs 50 per litre, festive enthusiasm remained undimmed.

From early morning, long queues were seen outside almost every sugarcane juice stall. Sensing a surge in demand, local entrepreneurs set up additional stalls to cater to the rush and make the most of the festive occasion.

“We arranged two trolleys of sugarcane specially for today. Last year, we had only one trolley and ran out of stock by afternoon,” said Gurbaaj Singh, a local farmer who had set up a temporary stall on Majitha Road.

For many residents, Lohri celebrations remain incomplete without the traditional kheer. Ravinder Kumar Sharma, retired Additional Superintendent of Central Jail here, recalled the cultural significance attached to the dish. “There is a popular saying, ‘Poh ridhi, Magh khadi’, which means the kheer is cooked in the month of Poh and eaten in Magh. Lohri falls on the last day of Poh, while Maghi, the first day of Magh, marks the beginning of the new year as per the Punjabi calendar,” he explained.

While children and youngsters celebrated the festival by flying kites and playing loud music atop rooftops, elders felt that the true essence of Lohri lies in preserving its traditional practices.

The preparation of roh di kheer also symbolises the transition of seasons. Cooked on Lohri night and served cold the following morning, it is considered a welcome to the approaching summer. Traditionally, the chilled kheer is served with curd and red chillies to balance its sweetness.

“For elders, eating roh di kheer marks the onset of summer. It is served cold as the temperature begins to rise, and Maghi signifies the arrival of warmer days,” said Harwant Singh, a former college teacher.