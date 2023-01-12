Lohri for the girl child at Chabal

Our Correspondent

Tarn Taran, January 11

Kalpana Chawla Pargati Sheel Society, at a function organised at Gurdwara Bibi Veero, Chabal, celebrated the Lohri festival of 111 newly born girl child to encourage their parents to treat them at par with sons. The elders and parents of the newly born participated in the function with enthusiasm.

Advocate Parwinder Singh, chief of society, while speaking on the occasion said with change in thinking, girls were now excelling in all walks of life.

Bhuga (wooden fire) was lighted on the occasion and sweets, roasted groundnuts and gachak were distributed. The mothers of the newly born were honoured on the occasion.