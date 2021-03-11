Lok Adalat: 439 cases settled in Tarn Taran

Our Correspondent

Tarn Taran, May 14

On the occasion of the National Lok Adalat organised in the district on Saturday, a total number of 439 cases were settled and a recovery of Rs 13.48 crore was made. Pratima Arora, Civil Judge (senior judge)-cum-Secretary, District Legal Services Authority, said under the supervision of Priya Sood, District and Sessions Judge, 16 benches were formed at the district level judicial court complex in Tarn Taran, two in Patti and one in Khadoor Sahib sub-division. As many as 2,565 cases were considered in the district-level Lok Adalat.