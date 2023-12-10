Lok Adalat: 7,980 cases settled in Gurdaspur

Tribune News Service

Gurdaspur, December 9

A total of 8,495 cases were taken up in the National Lok Adalat held at the Gurdaspur judicial court complex out of which 7,980 were settled on the spot.

The initiative to hand over speedy justice to litigants was held on the directions of Justice Gurmit Singh Sandhawalia, Executive Chairman of the Punjab State Legal Services Authority. Gurdaspur District and Sessions Judge and Chairperson of District Legal Services Authority Rajinder Aggarwal and Sumit Bhalla, the secretary of the authority, presided over the proceedings.

There were a total of 14 benches to hear the cases.

Judge Aggarwal said, “It is imperative that justice should reach the doorsteps of the poor and needy. The judiciary is the safeguard of people’s property and liberties. In the future, too, it will be our endeavour to ensure the wheels of justice spin without fear or favour.”

