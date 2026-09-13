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Home / Amritsar / Lok Adalat settles 35,031 cases in Amritsar

Lok Adalat settles 35,031 cases in Amritsar

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Tribune News Service
Amritsar, Updated At : 02:02 AM Sep 13, 2026 IST
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Thousands of litigants turned up at the National Lok Adalat in Tarn Taran on Saturday. PHOTO: GURBAXPURI
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The National Lok Adalat held across Amritsar on Saturday settled 35,031 cases involving a total settlement amount of Rs 99.80 crore, providing speedy and amicable resolution to thousands of litigants.

It was held under the guidance of the Punjab State Legal Services Authority and Jatinder Kaur, District and Sessions Judge-cum-Chairperson of the District Legal Services Authority (DLSA), Amritsar.

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Of the 34,816 pre-litigation matters taken up, 32,843 were settled for Rs 79.07 crore. Of the 3,431 pending court cases, 2,188 were settled for Rs 20.72 crore.

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A total of 22 benches were constituted at the district headquarters, while two benches were set up at Baba Bakala Sahib and three at Ajnala. The proceedings were conducted by benches headed by Additional District and Sessions Judges and other judicial officers.

Bank recovery cases accounted for a major share of the settlements, with 9,826 cases resolved for Rs 73.38 crore. Another 2,803 financial matters relating to loan recovery and NPA settlements were resolved for Rs 11.13 crore. As many as 363 cases under Section 138 of the Negotiable Instruments Act were settled for Rs 10.51 crore.

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The Lok Adalat also settled 10 Motor Accident Claim cases involving compensation of Rs 1.53 crore, besides 361 civil cases, 1,972 compoundable criminal cases, 798 traffic challans, 50 labour disputes and nine consumer disputes.

Among the notable settlements was a Rs 60-lakh loan dispute between Punjab and Sind Bank and Simmi Arora, which was resolved through conciliation.

In another case, a widow who had lost her husband and unborn child in a motor accident was awarded Rs 10 lakh in compensation, bringing relief to the bereaved family.

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