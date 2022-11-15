 Lok Adalat settles 8,775 cases in a day : The Tribune India

Lok Adalat settles 8,775 cases in a day

As many as 8,775 cases were resolved during a recent national Lok Adalat held at district and sub divisional courts here. - File photo



Tribune News Service

Amritsar, November 14

As many as 8,775 cases were resolved during a recent national Lok Adalat held at district and sub divisional courts here. Pushpinder Singh, Civil Judge, Senior Division-cum-Secretary, District Legal Services Authority said a total of 26,288 cases were taken during the Lok Adalat, of which 8,775 were resolved amicably.

Harpreet Kaur Randhawa, District and Sessions Judge stated that the Lok Adalat was held on November 12 at District Courts Amritsar and sub divisional courts at Ajnala and Baba Bakala Sahib. She said in this regard, a total of 35 benches were constituted.

The cases in categories of criminal compoundable, bank recovery, cheque bounce, matrimonial disputes, electricity and water bills, telecoms, mact matters, labour disputes, traffic challans and others were taken up.

The District and Sessions Judge said Lok Adalats were organised by Legal Services Authorities as an Alternative Dispute Resolution (ADR) mode wherein pre-litigative and pending cases in the courts were disposed on the basis of amicable settlement without any expense on the part of litigants.

“It is free of cost and expeditious method to bring litigating parties to a settlement of their disputes and saving them from prolonged litigation under adversarial system of adjudication which is generally perceived to be time consuming, complex and costly,” she said.

