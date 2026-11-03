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Home / Amritsar / Lok-Raj Party Punjab set to make electoral debut in Assembly poll

Lok-Raj Party Punjab set to make electoral debut in Assembly poll

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Tribune News Service
Amritsar, Updated At : 01:28 AM Nov 03, 2026 IST
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A new political outfit, Lok-Raj Party Punjab, has announced its decision to contest the 2027 Punjab Assembly elections from select constituencies, claiming that it would focus on key issues concerning the state, while avoiding the division of votes among like-minded political groups.

The party made the announcement after a meeting attended by residents from several flood-affected villages of Gurdaspur and Amritsar districts. Outfit’s president Dr Manjit Singh Randhawa said the party would field candidates only in constituencies where it believed it had a realistic chance of winning, keeping in view the need to prevent fragmentation of the Punjabi vote.

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Randhawa said its political initiative had emerged from its campaign, highlighting the alleged use of dams as a means of releasing large volumes of water, which it claimed contributed to unnatural flooding in Punjab. The issue had been raised at the international level, he added.

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Party president Dr Manjit Singh Randhawa said the organisation was committed to establishing a governance system based on truth, justice, equality, compassion and public service. He claimed that its proposed model would leave no room for caste discrimination, social inequalities, hatred or divisive politics.

The party also appealed to gram sabhas across Punjab to form security teams for the protection of the Guru Granth Sahib. Party general secretary Dr Gurmeet Singh, an expert in human and social health, claimed that the organisation had worked out time-bound solutions to several problems confronting the state.

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