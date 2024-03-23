Lok Sabha elections: IT Dept sets up control room to check illegal cash flow

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, March 22

The Income Tax Department has issued a toll-free number to prevent the use of black money during the ensuing Lok Sabha elections.

District Election Officer-cum-Deputy Commissioner Ghanshyam Thori stated here on Friday that the Income Tax Department has been given the responsibility by the Election Commission as a nodal agency to prevent the misuse of black money, hawala cash etc during the elections.

For this purpose, the Income Tax Department has established a 24X7 control room at Aayakar Bhawan, Sector 17-E in Chandigarh. Its toll-free number is 18001802141 and WhatsApp number is 7589166713. The control room will hear complaints regarding black money, hawala cash flow etc in the elections.

Meanwhile, under the Systematic Voters Education and Electoral Participation (SVEEP) programme, a cycle rally was held to make voters aware of their right to franchise at DAV College, Hathi Gate, on Friday.

Barinderjit Singh, Nodal Officer, SVEEP, Amritsar Central, said that students of nine colleges and institutes under the Central Government downloaded the voter helpline app. In addition, students over 18 years old took an oath to cast their votes without caste discrimination, greed or religious affinity. They vowed to vote impartially, without any pressure. The app was also downloaded by 1,500 learners on the occasion. Encouraging the students, he said that the right to vote has great importance in a democratic system and it is very important for all of us to be aware of this.

