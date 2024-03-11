Lok Sabha poll: AAP convenes meeting of district leaders in Tarn Taran

Our Correspondent

Tarn Taran, March 10

As part of its preparations for the coming Lok Sabha elections, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) convened a meeting of its party leaders from Tarn Taran district on Sunday. MLAs, chairmen of Boards, Corporations, Trusts and block presidents participated in the meeting.

Amansher Singh Kalsi alias Shery Kalsi, AAP MLA from Batala, presided over the meeting. Party MLAs from Tarn Taran district Dr Kashmir Singh Sohal (Tarn Taran), Manjinder Singh Lalpura (Khadoor Sahib) and Sarwan Singh Dhunn (Khemkaran) were among those present.

In his address, Shery Kalsi called upon party leader to be ready to campaign for the LS elections. He stressed that the party rank and file should contact the people to inform them about the welfare schemes of the state government and policies like the Aam Aadmi Clinics, better education by way of School of Eminence and others.

The participants assured the party leadership of their best efforts in the elections.

