Lok Sabha polls: Amritsar district administration to send special invites to voters

Amritsar, May 21

In a unique push to increase voter participation, the district administration will send special invites to people to come and vote on June 1.

For the purpose, invitation letters are being prepared in the English and Punjabi languages and these will be sent to voters via social media, election-related mobile applications and through special events to be held across the district.

District Election Officer-cum-DC Ghanshyam Thori said to ensure maximum voter participation in the upcoming LS polls on June 1, invitations will be sent asking voters to celebrate the biggest festival of democracy. “Just like invitations are sent for weddings and other events, the move aims at engaging voters to participate in this very important exercise of voting for our next democratic representatives. The number of invitation cards being printed in Phulkari design will be sent to 51,032 young first-time voters, who will be part of this exercise for the first time. Apart from this, our senior voters, who are above 80, will also be given invites,” he said.

The invites will also have a QR code and voters can get the details of their assigned voting booths by scanning it.

