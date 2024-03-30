Lok Sabha polls: Deadline to deposit firearms extended till April 5

Tribune News Service

PK Jaiswar

Amritsar, March 29

The district administration has extended the deadline for depositing firearms till April 5. Earlier, persons with licensed firearms were asked to deposit their weapons with the authorities by March 19.

“The arms license holders can now deposit their arms by April 5,” said Deputy Commissioner-cum-District Electoral Officer (DEO) Ghansham Thori in a statement here on Friday. Earlier, the time given for depositing weapons was very short and therefore a need was felt to extend the deadline, said the DC.

Till now, only 17,528 licence holders out of 43,728 persons with licensed arms had deposited their weapons with the police or with their respective gun houses.

As per information, the Amritsar city police and the rural police issued over 15,702 and over 28,026 arms licenses, respectively.

Of these, only 5,744 arms were deposited with the city police since the imposition of the Model Code of Conduct in view of the upcoming Lok Sabha polls, slated to be held on June 1 in Punjab. Meanwhile, 11,784 persons have deposited their arms with the rural police till now.

Thori said the district administration was committed towards conducting free, fair and peaceful elections and for this it was mandatory for the arms holders to deposit their weapons.

The police officials have been asking people to deposit their arms with the police at the earliest. They warned licence holders that the district administration would take punitive measures against offenders who fail to deposit their firearms.

As per the orders issued by the Deputy Commissioner, the persons with high threat perception as recommended by the police authorities, persons having licenses in their official capacity like personnel of the armed forces and the police, armed security guards of banks and other institutions dealing in cash or precious items were exempted from the prohibitory orders.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Lok Sabha