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Home / Amritsar / Long chase, dramatic airport arrest and a flustering passport trail: Cops’ account

Long chase, dramatic airport arrest and a flustering passport trail: Cops’ account

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PK Jaiswar
Tribune News Service
Amritsar, Updated At : 02:14 AM Oct 02, 2026 IST
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Ranjan Chauhan, a resident of the Mustafabad area, was arrested at the Mumbai airport on September 27 while allegedly trying to flee the country.
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The Amritsar rural police are digging deep to know how alleged arms and drug smuggler Ranjan Chauhan managed to renew his passport while having a criminal record, including cases of drug trafficking against him.

Chauhan, a resident of

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the Mustafabad area, was arrested at the Mumbai airport on September 27 while allegedly trying to flee the country.

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His name had surfaced during the investigation into the recovery of 15 pistols and 5 kg of heroin following the arrest of Deepak Singh of Rorawala Khurd and Subhpreet Singh of Verka on September 7.

The police have been investigating his movements, contacts and the role of people who may have helped him procure the travel documents.

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Gurpreet Singh Bhullar, IG, Border Range, said the passport trail had assumed significance as Chauhan had allegedly remained in contact with Pakistan-based handlers through social media and was suspected of coordinating the movement of drugs and weapons through his associates.

The police are forensically examining his mobile phones in order to establish his contacts with foreign handlers and other members of the alleged network.

According to the police, when Chauhan was in hiding, he had switched off two mobile phones after the arrest of Deepak and Subhpreet were arrested and had left Amritsar. He reportedly stayed in Delhi before moving to Mumbai, where

he allegedly remained in hiding for about 15 days.

A lookout notice had been issued against him on September 10.

“We are now examining how and through which channel he managed to renew his passport. Why his verification was done even as he has a criminal history,” said an official privy to the investigations.

The role of private individuals who may have facilitated the documentation is also being examined.

The probe assumes significance as the police have found that Chauhan was allegedly linked to a heroin-smuggling case registered in Dinanagar police station in Gurdaspur.

The police said he had cross-border links with a Pakistani smuggler with pseudo name Rana. They are also examining the financial trail of the network.

His properties are being identified and bank account details checked. Chauhan is currently in police remand for further probe.

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