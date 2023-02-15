Long electricity cuts annoy Amritsar residents

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, February 14

Long electricity cuts on alternate days have irked the city residents. Ankur Goel, a resident of New Amritsar, said power outage for long hours in the day affects their life. With night and morning temperatures remaining low, elderly people use heaters and blowers.

When contacted, a PSPCL official said ahead of G-20 summit in the holy city, worn out power transmission lines and unsteady electricity poles were being replaced with new ones because of which power cuts on Monday, Wednesday and Saturday along the GT road had been imposed for the past two weeks. The official said cuts were likely to continue for the entire month.