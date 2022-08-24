Long wait at Aam Aadmi Clinics in Amritsar, courtesy slow Internet

Tribune News Service

Manmeet Singh Gill

Amritsar, August 23

Slow Internet speed, hampering uploading of patients’ data into the system, is forcing people to wait for hours for their turn to get medical consultation and treatment.

Patients complained that the employees at the clinics take too much time in uploading the data of a patient into the system which is then sent to the doctor. After OPD consultation, the updated data is then again forwarded to either pharmacist for prescription of medicines or lab attendants for required tests.

Problem will be solved soon Due to poor connectivity in few areas, the department has provided internet devices to a few of these clinics. We have now decided to take Internet services from BSNL. The problem will be solved within the next few days. Dr Charanjit Singh, Civil Surgeon

The patients alleged that they have to spend hours at the clinic due to the long waiting period at each step. Meanwhile, the health department authorities claimed that the initial response to the new centres was fairly good. The officials claimed that the clinics, since their opening on the Independence Day, have served over 2,500 patients.

Civil Surgeon Dr Charanjit Singh said daily OPD at these clinics was increasing with each passing day. He added that the accumulative daily OPD of all eight centres in the district had touched 500 on Tuesday.

The Aam Aadmi Clinics in the city have been opened at Sewa Nagar, Kabir Park, Bhagtanwala, Kot Baba Deep Singh Park (Joura Fatak), Muslimganj (East Mohan Nagar), Ranjit Avenue, Pink Plaza and nearby Rayya town.

The health department claims to provide 41 different kinds of laboratory tests and 75 different kinds of medicines free of cost to the patients.

On the problem being faced by patients due to slow Internet, the Civil Surgeon said due to poor connectivity in few areas, the department had provided internet devices to a few clinics. He added that now a decision had been taken to take Internet services from the BSNL. “The work on the plan has already begun and the problem will be solved within the next few days,” he added.

Response fairly good

2,500 patients served since the opening of the centres on I-Day

500 accumulative daily OPD of eight centres in district on Tuesday

AC pipes stolen from clinic

Thieves stole pipes of air conditioners from the Aam Aadmi Clinic at Sewa Nagar in the Putlighar area. The theft occurred on the intervening night of August 17 and 18. The employees at the centre said in the absence of air conditioning, the working at the clinic becomes difficult due to heat.