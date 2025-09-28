DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Amritsar / Long way to go for city to sustain itself as prime tourist destination, say residents

Long way to go for city to sustain itself as prime tourist destination, say residents

Heaps of garbage not been lifted and waste lies strewn on roads

article_Author
Neeraj Bagga
Tribune News Service
Amritsar, Updated At : 04:24 AM Sep 28, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Photo for representational purpose only. - File photo
Advertisement

On World Tourism Day, stakeholders in the hospitality sector reminded the government that the holy city grapples with civic mess, unorganised traffic, safety and security concerns of visitors and staff scarcity in Tourism Department.

Advertisement

Satnam Singh, a hotelier, said barring the Heritage Street leading to Jallianwala Bagh and the Golden Temple, the rest of the roads inside the walled city are in a deplorable condition. Heaps of garbage has not been lifted and waste lies strewn on roads. All these put off visitors.

Irregular mopping and sweeping of roads besides tardy lifting of garbage were the prime reasons for not popularising heritage and the Panj Sarovar walks that kicked off years ago in the walled city.

Advertisement

Tour and travel operator Sarbjit Singh said haphazard parking of vehicles, insistence of store owners and customers on parking their vehicles outside stores and absence of adequate parking lots nearby are adding to the parking woes inside the walled city. All these factors together create traffic chaos.

Even as the government set up the Amritsar Culture and Tourism Development Authority (ACTDA) after the cabinet passed it in 2016, it failed to bring in all tourist sites under its control. A plan to set up an independent office and hire staff did not fructify.

Advertisement

Notably, ACTDA has the Chief Minister as its Chairman, Ministers of Tourism and Cultural Affairs, Local Government, Chief Secretary, Principal Secretary to CM, Principal Secretary of the Department of Tourism and Cultural Affairs, Secretary, Public Relations and Technical Advisor to the CM, as members; Additional Chief Secretary, Principal Department of Finance; Additional Chief Secretary/Principal Secretary, Department of Local Government; Director, Tourism and Cultural Affairs, are its member secretaries.

Yet till date, its jurisdiction is restricted to the Heritage Street and the Golden Temple entrance plaza while and it neither has any office nor staff.

The position of General Manager of the ACTDA has been lying vacant for nearly four years. Now, there is no official of the Authority in the city which is categorised as the top most tourist destination in North India. To carry out the activities of the Authority, the fund was to be provided by the state government out of the cess collected under the excise policy or any other source.

Gurinder Singh Johal, a tourist guide, said the Punjab government conducted a survey on room availability and tourist footfall in the holy city nearly 13 years ago during the fiscal 2011-2012. In the absence of any latest survey, it was grappling with policy paralysis.

Tourists often become targets of mugging. Many of them have lost their lives in snatching incidents. In June, four members of a tourist family from Jharkhand were injured when two bike-borne persons tried to snatch the purse of a woman near Khasa, while they were on their way to the city from Attari-Wagah joint check-post (JCP) after watching the retreat ceremony.

Tourists are an easy target for the snatchers, especially those coming from Attari during the late evening hours.

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts